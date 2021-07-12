Don’t Let the Oval Intimidate You—Own the Track in These Sprinting Shoes
No matter your pace during a race or workout, it’s fun to feel fast. Whether you’re doing short intervals on the track or racing up to 10K on the roads, you’ll want a shoe that can help you unleash your top gear. This used to mean lacing up the lightest-weight pair you could find, since the fastest options typically offered just a stiff sole with tread or spikes to grip the track. But, serious innovation in recent years has radically changed what was speed shoes look like; even road-racing models with thicker midsoles and tall stack heights are well-suited for your speedwork sessions.www.runnersworld.com
Comments / 0