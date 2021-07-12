ESPN+ gets another price hike: How much does the service cost now?

Since, money is the root cause and answer to everything in sports, since ND is not going to join in football and the commissioner and schools are not demanding them there needs to be a deal cut with NBC must like CBS and SEC they need to start putting ACC games onto there network and they could take the best matchups for that weekend and possibly the ACC championship much like CBS does for the SEC. The ACC would benefit greatly having NBC to counter ESPN and would drive the values up. Or maybe I'm just completely wrong and this would never happened even if ND wasn't there only contract college team. ND should not be able to just get everything gifted to them on a silver platter without even lifting a finger that is one reason so many fans dislike them, but many fans also know the brand and tradition sales tickets and add tv deals.