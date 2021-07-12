ESPN+ gets another price hike: How much does the service cost now?
(Pocket-lint) - ESPN+ last raised its prices in December, and now, Disney is increasing the service's rates again less than eight months later. Starting 13 August 2021, an annual subscription will cost $69.99 per year, an increase of $10 from $59.99 previously. The price of a monthly plan is changing at the same time. It will cost $6.99 per month, an increase of $1 from $5.99 as of last year. Prices for existing subscribers will increase on the first bill on or after 13 August. You can, of course, cancel anytime. But, if you opt for an annual subscription to ESPN+, rather than the monthly one, you will save about $13 over the course of the year.www.pocket-lint.com
