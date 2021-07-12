Best gaming keyboard deals

Take your content to the next level with the ROCCAT Torch microphone. It features a dual condenser design and 24-Bit audio quality with up to 48 kHz sampling. So you can count on this gadget to pick up whispers and crisp, loud voices. What’s more, with the professional mixer-style controls, you can cycle pick up patterns or adjust the volume in the moment. There are also 3 pick-up patterns, including Cardioid, Stereo, and Whisper. Even better, the contactless, quick mute is gesture activated, and it lets you instantly mute the mic without affecting your audio quality. Moreover, the 3 distinct RGB lighting zones change color depending on the pattern you select or the mode you’re in. Furthermore, the driver-free setup allows you to plug and play without any frustration. Finally, this microphone can grow with you. That’s because it’s fully compatible with a wide array of boom arms.