Business Comings: Britt Greenland Fine Art Comes to North Bend
Britt Greenland is used to small towns. A Minnesotan by birth, the town she grew up in, Pillager-population 459, makes North Bend look like a bustling metropolis. Living in a rural burg, as we know, has its perks. Greenland was lucky enough to have the same amazing art teacher for all four years of high school, where she learned a solid basis of color theory, composition, values, as well as the confidence to keep on creating.livingsnoqualmie.com
