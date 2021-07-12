Border Patrol K-9 team helps agents find $440,000 worth of meth in vehicle on I-10 near Coachella

A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted agents to a suspicious vehicle on Interstate 10 near Coachella over the weekend. The vehicle ended up having $440,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden inside several duffle bags.

The incident began when Border patrol agents encountered a vehicle at the Dillion Road exit near Interstate 10 and Highway 86 at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, the agency reported.

The agency revealed that a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted agents to the rear of the vehicle. This lead to the discovery of four black duffle bags in the back seat. The bags contained a total of 131 vacuum-sealed bags containing a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 164.67 pounds with an estimated value of $444,420.00.

Agents arrested the driver, identified as a male U.S. citizen. The man was transported him to the Indio Border Patrol Station for further processing.

The driver, vehicle, and narcotics were later turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

