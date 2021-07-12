Horrified! How Did Hundreds Of Needles Really Wash Up On Our Monmouth County, New Jersey Beaches?

I feel so sick right now. Hundreds of used needles have washed up on a bunch of our Monmouth County beaches from Sandy Hook to Long Branch with over 100 needles found according to recent reports. At first we heard that it was the storms "churning up waste" (which felt very wrong by the way)...that would make sense for one needle, not over 100 across our beaches over the same weekend. Officials are saying illegal dumping is to blame. I'm seeing red...I know you are too...This. Hits. Home.