Demon Slayer-The Hinokami Chronicles Pre-Orders Go Live on Steam

After the smoke cleared and the credits rolled on the blockbuster film, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, fans of the franchise knew that more was on the way- and on Wednesday, their instincts were proven correct. Earlier this morning, anime streaming service Funimation announced that Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke will return later this year in the exciting, mysterious new chapter, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc– stemming from Aniplex of America and ufotable. To mark the occasion, the streamer has released not just an impressive piece of poster key art featuring the Demon Slayer crew loved by millions (and is that Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira?) but also an announcement teaser with all the details.