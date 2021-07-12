Demon Slayer-The Hinokami Chronicles Pre-Orders Go Live on Steam
Sega has announced that Steam pre-orders for the upcoming fighting game Demon Slayer – The Hinokami Chronicles have officially gone live. While there will be a Standard Edition available at launch, only the Digital Deluxe version ($69.99) can be pre-ordered. Demon Slayer-The Hinokami Chronicles launches on October 15, but the Digital Deluxe version gives players two days of early access on October 13. Below is everything that comes with the Digital Deluxe:www.cgmagonline.com
Comments / 0