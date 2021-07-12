Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flex Alert issued for Monday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

By KESQ News Team
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5kAH_0auqgyeJ00

The California ISO issued a Flex Alert for Monday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The alert is part of efforts to conserve energy and help prevent wildfires.

"With electric transmission lines from Oregon still unreliable due to the explosive Bootleg Fire and continued high temperatures across the West resulting in increased demand for electricity, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Monday, July 12 to help stabilize the state’s electric grid and deal with uncertainty created by the extraordinary conditions," reads a notice by the CA ISO.

Officials say conservation is key to reducing stress on the grid during peak hours.

In addition, the ISO issued a Restricted Maintenance Operations (RMO) for Monday that requires generators to postpone any planned outages for routine equipment maintenance, ensuring that all available resources can be dispatched to the grid.

The fast-moving Bootleg Fire tripped off transmission lines on Friday and again Saturday, limiting electricity flow from the Pacific Northwest to California and other states. Power supplies to the California ISO service territory, which covers about 80 percent of the state, have been reduced by as much as 3,500 megawatts because of the fire.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to quickly secure additional power that has helped maintain grid stability through the weekend.

The executive order remains in place.

When a Flex Alert is in effect, officials strongly encourage people to take these specific actions from 4-9 pm

  • Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits
  • Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers
  • Turn off all unnecessary lights


If demand still outstrip supply after a Flex Alert is in effect, the ISO could take the infrequent step of ordering California utilities to spread power outages of relatively short duration to effectively extend available electricity as much as possible.

As California’s ability to store solar and wind energy with batteries or other technology continues to improve, those crucial evening hours will be less of a challenge and similar emergencies rarer. But for now, collective action to conserve is our most effective way to keep the grid stable.

For information on Flex Alerts, and to get more electricity conservation tips, visit the ISO’s Flex Alert website .

The post Flex Alert issued for Monday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
2K+
Followers
532
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Grid#Wind Energy#Iso#Flex Alerts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
California StateKTLA.com

Statewide Flex Alert issued for Wednesday as California heat threatens electric grid

A Flex Alert was issued for Wednesday as California grapples with higher than normal temperatures that are posing a risk to the state’s electric grid. The statewide alert will be in place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, in an attempt to avoid power disruptions and rolling blackouts, the California Independent System Operator, which runs most of the state’s electric grid, said in a news release Tuesday.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Flex Alert Issued For Wednesday Calls For Voluntary Electricity Conservation

FOLSOM (CBS SF) — A heat wave in the forecast for Northern California has prompted a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday evening. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is asking residents to conserve electricity from 4 p.m to 9 p.m., to reduce the strain on the state’s power grid. Rate payers and consumers should turn off unnecessary lights, and delay using major appliances during that time. They should also set the thermostat on their air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher. For more conservation tips visit FlexAlert.org.
Environmentmynewsla.com

Flex Alert Issued For Wednesday Afternoon, Urging Power Conservation

With above-normal temperatures in the forecast, particularly in Northern California, the manager of the state’s power grid issued a Flex Alert that will take effect Wednesday afternoon, calling for voluntary electricity conservation. According to the California Independent System Operator, the Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 to 9...
Energy IndustryEast Bay Times

Power regulators issue statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday

FOLSOM – Citing predicted high energy demand and tight supplies across the West, the California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday. The alert is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and run through 9 p.m., the ISO said in a statement. The ISO said the...
California StateMerced Sun-Star

California electric grid issues Flex Alert, urges conservation, as temperatures rise

Another hot day, another plea for conservation by the managers of California’s electricity grid. The California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday evening, citing high temperatures and a potential strain on the state’s power supplies. The National Weather Service said temperatures will top 100 degrees in parts of the Sacramento Valley sometime Wednesday.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS Sacramento

String Of Triple-Digit Heat In Forecast; Flex Alert Issued For Wednesday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Flex Alert is set to go into effect Wednesday afternoon as temperatures spike across Northern California. Hot weather returns to interior #NorCal through Friday with widespread triple digit heat expected across the Central Valley. Slight cooling possible this weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/xXZwCTfxsG — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 28, 2021 Hot weather is returning to the region and is expected to stick around through Friday. Triple-digit heat is forecasted across the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. In anticipation of the sharp increase in electricity demand from air conditioners, the California Independent System Operator says the Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. California residents are being urged to try and reduce their electricity use during that time by setting thermostats at 78 degrees or higher and refraining from using major appliances. Rotating power outages are possible if electricity use exceeds the supply.
Bakersfield, CAKGET 17

State issues flex alert for tonight amid high temperatures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The state has issued a Flex Alert for today to help reduce demand on the electric grid. The California Independent System Operator said the alert will be in effect from 4-9 p.m. to help urge consumers to reduce energy use. Residents can conserve energy use by...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

California fire scorches more than 190k acres

A fire burning in Butte County, Calif., is the largest active fire in the state. Gov. Newsom has blamed climate change for increasingly catastrophic fires in the state amid soaring temperatures. More than a dozen structures have been destroyed so far. As a fire in Oregon dominates headlines as the...
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

Northern California wildfires merge, forcing more from their homes

California’s largest wildfire so far this year merged with another, smaller fire overnight, swelling to 192,849 acres by Sunday evening as it burned through some area neighborhoods. Authorities on Sunday issued new evacuation orders as the massive Dixie fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, continued to spread rapidly to...
EnvironmentNevada Appeal

Holbrook and Spring Valley evacuations lifted 1 p.m. Monday

Evacuations for the Spring Valley and Holbrook areas are lifted at 1 p.m. today and residents are allowed to return to their homes. All road closures have been lifted including the closure on Highway 395. Power restoration for 124 residents along the Highway 395 corridor is 2 p.m., according to NVEnergy.com Power company workers are placing poles and restoring electrical line along the route, having restored power to 59 homes on Monday morning.
Trafficlstribune.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 7 Will Be Closed From Highway 150 To Route VV From 10 p.m. Friday To 5 a.m. Monday Morning

Highway 7 will be closed from Highway 150 to Route VV from 10 p.m. Friday, July 23 to 5 a.m. Monday July 26 for a culvert replacement. There will be a signed detour. Motorists traveling northbound on Highway 7 will go east on Route VV, north on Route E and then west on Highway 150. Motorists travelling southbound on Highway 7 will go east on Highway 150, south on Route E and west on Route VV.

Comments / 1

Community Policy