Jennifer "Jenn" Lynn Pillar

Cover picture for the articleJennifer “Jenn” Lynn Pillar passed away from natural causes July 3, 2021 while in the care of her medical team in Bend, Oregon. Jenn was born Aug. 16, 1971 in Portland to Don and Pat Pillar and joined brother Scott at their home in Warren. Jenn graduated St. Helens Senior High School in 1989 and later received an Associate Degree from Western Business College. After a number of jobs in restaurant and retail management, Jenn moved to Bend, Oregon in 1999 and turned her passion for children into a career as a child welfare case manager for the State of Oregon. While sometimes stressful, she enjoyed making a difference in the lives of the children and families she worked with.

