10 Subtle Yet Totally Relatable Ways You Know You’re From Ocean County

Today (July 27th) is National New Jersey Day! and today we are celebrating living in New Jersey by asking YOU what do you love or hate about the Garden State?. I have lived in New Jersey my whole life, but I've traveled and I still think New Jersey is the best state, yes I know some may disagree....but Jersey has a little bit of everything. Beaches, forests, mountains, cities, suburbs etc. Lots of beautiful country roads and highways connecting to Philadelphia and New York City. Take a trip to Highpoint and mountain climb or be at sea level on some of the best beaches anywhere in the nation. Jersey has it all. Cornfields and city streets. Densely populated neighborhoods and places that seem completed isolated. Gambling in Atlantic City, The Statue of Liberty and Washington’s Headquarters. History is everywhere, New Jersey was the 3rd state to enter the union …. December 18, 1787.