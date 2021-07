Two Lehigh Valley hospitals are among the 10 best in the state according to the nation’s most high-profile hospital rankings produced by U.S. News & World Report. Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township ranked fifth amongst Pennsylvania hospitals on the 2021-22 list, while St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill clocked in at nine. The two hospitals were tied for sixth place in the prior year’s rankings.