What Is Resilience?

Let’s take a moment to congratulate ourselves on the accomplishment of a lifetime. Have you stopped to commend yourself on your perseverance? Have you reflected on what has kept you going since March 2020? Do you recognize brilliance within yourself in what motivates you to strive for more? And above all else, are you proud of who you are now? There are struggles, successes, and unknowns around us. However, life is full of unknowns, and what we choose to make of it helps us to help ourselves and those around us. It is called being resilient, no matter the experience. How YOU choose to move through this pandemic will be unique and you must own that to build upon it and become stronger. However, for many of us this pandemic has exasperated us to the tenth degree, and has been challenging all the while.