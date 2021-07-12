Cancel
Clinton, SC

Industrial wastewater evaporation facility slated for Clinton near I-26

By STAFF REPORT
golaurens.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleH2O Blue, a company out of Reidville, SC, is proposing a facility in Clinton that receives and evaporates industrial wastewaters, according to a release from DHEC. The proposed facility will be northeast of Interstate 26 on S.C. Highway 56 North near Clinton. The facility proposes to receive a wide variety of industrial wastewaters that will be transported to the facility by truck. DHEC says the facility is not permitted to receive wastewaters that are hazardous wastes.

