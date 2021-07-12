You Should Buy These Vegetables and Fruit Frozen All Year

Savvy Arizonans reach for refreshing frozen fruit pops during our infernal summer months. Modern artisanal ice pops – also known as paletas here in the Sonoran Desert – bear little resemblance to the mass-produced summertime treats of your youth. Consider the mango margarita pop at Rise Uptown’s Pop Stand in Phoenix. Part of a rotating menu of fruity, dairy and boozy pops ($5-$6, pictured) designed to evoke the feels of a sun-splashed beach vacation, the tequila-spiked treat is the resort’s top seller, according to pop maker Salina Palmer. Using Robopop, a high-tech Brazilian contraption that’s designed to freeze 60 ice pops at a time, Palmer conjures her frozen-refreshement magic with a simple base of water, sugar and pure fruit purées, often leaving some fruit intact for extra chunkiness. She embraces traditional flavors, but also makes key lime pie, hibiscus and prickly pear pops.
