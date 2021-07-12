Cancel
King Gizzard share eye-popping animated video for “Interior People”

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard recently released Butterfly 3000, which finds them exploring pop styles within their established psych sound. One of the highlights is "Interior People," that might be their catchiest, most immediate song to date. The band's Joey Walker says it's “about the internal battle of questioning your own sanity, and the joy that comes in letting go and surrendering to the void.”

