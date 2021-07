WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, arrested a man in the early morning hours Friday on suspicion of kidnapping. Sheriff’s deputies said 50-year-old Fernando Diaz was seen carrying an unconscious woman to his 1997 Dodge Ram van near Robertson Boulevard and Melrose Avenue. Authorities said the woman was completely intoxicated and didn’t know who’s vehicle she was in. “I don’t know what I would do in that situation, especially if I was drunk,” WeHo resident Marissa Dunlevy said. “I try not to walk around intoxicated by myself. I try to have someone with...