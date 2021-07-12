Cancel
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith offers full apology for ‘insensitive’ comments about Ohtani

York Dispatch Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter catching heck most of the day for making comments about baseball all-star Shohei Ohtani deemed by many disrespectful of Asians, ESPN host Stephen A. Smith backed off hours later, posting an apology on Twitter saying he did not mean to be disrespectful. “Let me say that I never intended...

www.yorkdispatch.com

