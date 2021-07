Elvis Presley had the best of everything while he was alive. After all, he was one of the most famous people in America when he was at his peak. He was nearly untouchable when it came to notoriety. At the same time, he lived a lavish life. He had a collection of luxury cars, a string of gorgeous women, and all of the fun money could buy. However, he had so much more than material things. Elvis had a close circle of friends that he loved like his own family. Additionally, he kept his actual family just as close at hand. On top of that, the King had a world full of devoted fans. He wasn’t just famous. Elvis was adored by millions.