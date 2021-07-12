Cancel
Celebrities

Gary’s Tea: Lamar Odom & Tristan Thompson Fight Over Khloe Kardashian Under IG Photo! [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The men are fighting! Khloe Kardashian’s recent bikini photo has her ex-boyfriend Lamar Odom interested again. The ex dropped a comment under her photo insinuating that he wanted her again and it stirred up some drama. Kardashian’s serial cheater baby daddy, Tristan Thompson hopped in to clap at Odom and threatened him for flirting with his baby mama!

News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

Lamar Odom
Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian
Jordyn Woods
Rickey Smiley
