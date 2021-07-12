Gary’s Tea: Lamar Odom & Tristan Thompson Fight Over Khloe Kardashian Under IG Photo! [WATCH]

Committing to conversations. Khloé Kardashian described her plans to talk to daughter True about race on Monday, July 19. “I have to educate her as best as I can [while] still educating myself at the same time,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, told Leomi Anderson during a “Role Model” podcast episode. “I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom, but I’m obviously not a woman of color.”