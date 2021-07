Case No. ST – 2021 – PB – 00073. Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Settlement Without Administration has been filed on behalf of the Estate of Melvin J. Pontiff, Jr, a/k/a Melvin Joseph Pontiff, Jr., deceased. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present such claims, verified by Affidavit, with the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, Division of St. Thomas. All persons indebted to the Estate should make prompt payment to the undersigned.