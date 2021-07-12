Cancel
Miami or UCF? D’Eriq King or Dillon Gabriel? Which quarterback would you choose in 2021?

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this video, QB Spotlight’s Steven Hamner talks about Miami quarterback D’Eriq King and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel. We also briefly talk about the quarterback rooms as a whole. Both quarterbacks are looking to have solid 2021 seasons. King and Gabriel have different styles of play, but we talk about which quarterback we would rather have in 2021. There are arguments for both.

