New York City, NY

Tornado Warning Issued For Parts Of Hudson Valley

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 15 days ago
A file photo of a tornado. Photo Credit: NOAA.gov

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of the region.

The warning, issued at 6:15 p.m. Monday, July 12 by the National Weather Service, covers two New York counties near the New Jersey border:

  • Southcentral Orange County
  • Rockland County

The warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday. Severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes are possible Monday night throughout the area.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado in Bloomingdale, New Jersey, was moving slowly east at 15 mph.

Quarter-size hail is possible, and radar indicated rotation, the warning noted.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter, the warning said. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, the warning says, and avoid windows.

The warning also says:

  • If you are outdoors or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
  • Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low-lying area and protect yourself from flying debris.
  • Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding.
  • Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

