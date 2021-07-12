Cancel
James DeGale appeals for help after claiming his Olympic gold medal and MBE were STOLEN during the Euro 2020 final on Sunday evening

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

James DeGale has claimed his Olympic gold medal and MBE award were stolen from his parent's house during the European Championship final.

The match, which England lost on penalties against Italy, took place on Sunday evening at Wembley.

And former boxer DeGale, 35, asked for help in finding the perpetrator on social media.

James DeGale has claimed his Olympic gold medal and MBE were taken on Sunday evening
The perpetrator appeared to obscure the CCTV before exiting with something under their arm

He posted on Instagram: 'My parent's house got burgled last night whilst our boys were trying to bring it home!

'He took two of my prize possessions MY OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL AND MY MBE. They are worthless to anyone other than me and they are two achievements that I prize from my boxing career.

'I am gutted and need my medals back. Can anyone help by reporting any information you have. Please share far and wide.'

DeGale, 35, won Olympic gold as a boxing middleweight at the Beijing Games back in 2008

The video shows a robber in black approach the door before covering a CCTV camera.

They are then seen walking away with something under their arm.

DeGale won gold at the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008, defeating Emilio Correa to win the middleweight title, and was made an MBE in the New Year Honours list in 2009.

