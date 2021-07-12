Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis couple offering more than just free backpacks

Posted by 
WTHR
WTHR
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4len_0auqdwqe00

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis couple launched their own campaign earlier this year to help families with students headed back to school this summer.

Robert and Debbie Cooley have spent the past few months organizing their backpack giveaway. They hope to be a blessing to the families who need help with basic school supplies.

"We started off with just wanting to help 100 people. Now, we are up to 250 and that's just because people care," Robert Cooley said.

Their campaign is sparked by some of the violence they've seen families endure in our city. That includes the shooting death of 8-year-old Roderick Payne Jr., who was hit by a stray bullet at home. They were also saddened by the death of 16-year-old Nya Cope, also killed by unintentional gunfire and another senseless child shooting death involving Dayshawn Bills.

"Twelve-year-old who was in his grandmother's house playing video games," said Debbie Cooley, "We said, 'We are not just going to put up with this anymore.'"

That's when Debbie started organizing and recruited Robert to help. Eventually, the couple decided they would put affirmation postcards in the backpacks. It's something they used to keep their own two sons motivated in school.

"We had signs all around the house for them to see, and then, we would have them repeat them," Debbie said.

"Now our sons tell us how much they appreciate what we instilled in them while growing up," said Robert.

During the backpack giveaway in the parking lot of the East 38th Street public library, the Cooleys plan to offer students and their families something they strongly believe is far more valuable than school supplies.

Every recipient will have the opportunity to receive a special prayer for the family and students as they start back in school. The families and students will be able to remain in their vehicles during the prayer as part of the makeshift drive-thru.

"We can't afford to wait until August to pray for these children. The deaths are happening way too fast," Robert said.

"It's a small group of us, but we do prayer walks once a month and focus on different issues around the city," said Debbie. "We have focused on the children a couple of times."

There are several backpack giveaways throughout the Indianapolis area. But this is one giveaway that comes with more than school supplies. It comes with prayer for students and their families for everyone to be safe at school.

The Drive-Thru Prayer & BackPack Give-A-Way is Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at the public library at 5420 E. 38th St. The Cooleys are looking for volunteers to help distribute the backpacks for students in grades pre-K through 12th grade on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Cooleys are ministers with The Principles of the Doctrine of Christ Ministries in Indianapolis. For more information about their organization, email PDOCministries@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Backpacks#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

'Back to School Bash' ready to help families in need

INDIANAPOLIS — A special event to help Indianapolis families will be held on Saturday, July 17. Nonprofit group Dotted Line Divas runs a personal care and hygiene pantry. The group uses extreme couponing to collect items like toilet paper, diapers, shampoo, detergent and more to local families in need. Dotted...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Gennesaret RV clinic back to helping homeless after more than a year away

INDIANAPOLIS — It's taken a lot of hard work but Gennesaret's mobile doctor's office is ready to hit the streets again. “There’s a lot of homeless in Indianapolis in areas that some people don’t even know about, so it’s our goal to take it and create the biggest community outreach that we can," said Notre Dame student Kyle McAvoy, who is behind the RV's resurrection.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Girl Scouts hosting Cocktails @ Camp fundraising event for adults

INDIANAPOLIS — Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is hosting a fundraising event called Cocktails @ Camp. The event, for those 21 and older, will be an evening of summer camp for adults. It will include Girl Scout Cookie and cocktail pairings, craft beer, locally sourced food, themed activities, hands-on adventures and more. WTHR is a sponsor for the event.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Check Up 13: Vein consultation

INDIANAPOLIS — For this Check Up 13, we have an opportunity for you to learn what your options are if you have painful varicose veins. Tonya Hole is a mother of four and says her legs got worse after her pregnancy with twins. On top of that, she's a doctor...
Avon, INPosted by
WTHR

Avon Schools Police Department officer awarded for exceptional service

AVON, Ind. — An Avon police officer was recognized Monday at the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) for his exceptional service. School Resource Officer Terance Smith was honored July 12 at a ceremony in Orlando, Florida. Smith won the award in the organization's fifth region, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.
Fishers, INPosted by
WTHR

Fishers Parks announces Blues Fest lineup

FISHERS, Ind. — Outdoor music performances are back this summer and Fishers Parks is excited to announce the lineup for this year's Blues Fest. The 9th annual Fishers Blues Fest is a popular two-night celebration on Labor Day weekend (Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4) at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater.
Plainfield, INPosted by
WTHR

Firefighters rescue hawks from batting cage at Plainfield home

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Firefighters in Plainfield rescued a pair of feathered friends from a family's yard Monday. The crew from Engine 123 responded to the report that two red-tailed hawks were caught in the netting of a batting cage on South CR 600 East. After firefighters freed the birds, one of them flew away, but the other had been injured.
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

UPDATE: 1 killed in west Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Monday evening. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Suburban Drive, which is near West 38th Street and Moller Road, around 8:30 p.m. Officers at the scene found one victim who had apparently been shot.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

After pandemic cancellation, IBE Summer Celebration is back

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration, cancelled last year because of the pandemic, is underway. The two-week celebration kicked off Thursday with an ecumenical service, held this year at Grace Apostolic Church. "We're back," said IBE's Bryan Kelley. "Not full steam in terms of events, but we are...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Black Expo Gala celebrates 50th anniversary at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indiana Black Expo Gala joined the list of Indianapolis events that made a proud return this year after the pandemic forced last year's cancellation. Saturday night, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway played host to hundreds of guests celebrating a major milestone for the annual event. This year marked the 50th Summer Celebration Gala.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Registration opens for 500 Festival Mini Mini Kids Run

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time to get your little ones to the starting line. You can register your child for the 500 Festival Mini Mini Kids Run. It gives kids an experience like the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. They have entertainment on the course, a massive cheering section, photo ops and a...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

School districts making local decisions on mask policies

INDIANAPOLIS — Across Indiana, school districts are adopting mask policies for the new school year with classes just a couple weeks away in some places. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control announced that students and teachers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear a mask.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Meet the artist behind downtown’s new Major Taylor mural

INDIANAPOLIS — The downtown mural depicting internationally-recognized cyclist and racial justice advocate Marshall “Major” Taylor is nearly 75 percent complete. Work started seven weeks ago on the east-facing exterior of the Barnes & Thornburg building at 11 S. Meridian St. It’s the inaugural mural for the City of Indianapolis’ “Bicentennial...
NFLPosted by
WTHR

Colts cornerback shares passion for 'A Kid Again' charity

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II is championing a charity in Indiana that helps lighten the load for families raising kids living with life-threatening conditions by taking the kids on free fun-filled adventures throughout the year. "What made me get involved with 'A Kid Again' was the amount...
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Indiana State Museum celebrates its collection of classic cars

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're into older cars, especially the classics, you probably already know July 9 has been dubbed "Collector Car Day." The Indiana State Museum is marking the national day by inviting you to come check out its growing collection. There are a handful of classics on display dating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy