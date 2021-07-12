Are Katie Holmes And Nicole Kidman Friends?
Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman might appear to have very little in common, but arguably, they've almost had parallel lives. Both fell in love with Tom Cruise, and both reportedly had tumultuous marriages with the Hollywood star. They also keep tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding their divorces from the actor and why they've kept their distance from him ever since. Kidman told The Cut, "Being married to Tom Cruise at 22 is something I'm always reluctant to talk about, because I'm married now to the man who is my great love [Keith Urban], and it almost feels disrespectful."www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0