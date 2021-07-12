Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Are Katie Holmes And Nicole Kidman Friends?

By Joanna Mazewski
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman might appear to have very little in common, but arguably, they've almost had parallel lives. Both fell in love with Tom Cruise, and both reportedly had tumultuous marriages with the Hollywood star. They also keep tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding their divorces from the actor and why they've kept their distance from him ever since. Kidman told The Cut, "Being married to Tom Cruise at 22 is something I'm always reluctant to talk about, because I'm married now to the man who is my great love [Keith Urban], and it almost feels disrespectful."

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Katie Holmes
Person
Keith Urban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Friendship#Cruise#The Village Voice#The Church Of Scientology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Stars Who Have Had Rainbow Babies

The following article includes mentions of pregnancy loss and other sensitive topics. Experiencing pregnancy loss can be heartbreaking. But what can help begin the process of healing and create hope for the future is the possibility of having another baby. While you could never replace the child that was a part of your life for however long they were with you, some are able to keep a place in their hearts for the child (or children) they've lost while also making room for a new member of the family. This little one is sometimes called a rainbow baby.
UEFAHollywood Life

Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise’s Kids, Connor & Isabella, Both Post Rare Selfies On The Same Day

Connor and Isabella Cruise were cheering on their favorite hockey and soccer teams in the Stanley Cup and UEFA Euro Championship in both selfies. Tom Cruise, 59, and Nicole Kidman’s, 54, son Connor, 26, and daughter Isabella, 28, both posted rare selfies on their Instagram stories on Wednesday July 7. Both of the actors’ children are usually very private, but they both posted the photos as they cheered on for different sporting events (soccer and hockey). Neither of the Cruise children were let down as both of their teams won!
MLBPosted by
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Amazing Flexibility As She Bends Totally Backwards At Photoshoot

Katie Holmes can do it all! The A-lister proved she’s still got it, when she shared a pic of herself doing a backbend in a pair of black leather pants. Katie Holmes is a woman of many talents! The actress and fashion designer has clearly been working on her flexibility, sharing a pic of herself doing a backbend while on the set of a photoshoot. The Dawson’s Creek alum rocked a pair of black leather pants and a black blouse, along with a pair of black, strappy pumps for the shoot with photographer David Alexander Flinn. Certainly an impressive move!
CelebritiesGossip Cop

John Travolta ‘Walking Away’ From Church Of Scientology After ‘Shock Fallout’?

Is John Travolta planning to tell all about the Church of Scientology? That’s the story one tabloid has cooked up this week. Gossip Cop investigates. This week’s edition of New Idea reports John Travolta plans to break away from the controversial Church of Scientology. Travolta tragically lost his wife of 28 years, Kelly Preston, to breast cancer one year ago. The outlet suggests Travolta, still reeling from his loss, is going to turn on the Scientologist congregation. An insider tells the tabloid, “Friends are whispering that he’s ready to spill all on Scientology now that he’s possibly breaking away from the church,” adding, “It would give him closure — and it’s the church’s biggest nightmare.”
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Nicole Kidman Shows Off Her Hair Transformation With A Pixie Cut On The Set Of New Series

When it comes to her new ‘do, Nicole Kidman is keeping it short and to the point, as she’s rocking a bold pixie cut for her new Apple+ TV show. She’s Lucille no more! After spending weeks looking like the late I Love Lucy star, Nicole Kidman looked more like Julia Roberts in Hook with the hairstyle she debuted on Instagram on July 22. The 54-year-old actress had ditched her strawberry blonde locks for a bright red pixie cut. “On set,” she captioned the photo, which showed her posing on the set of her new Apple+ TV series, Roar, after an apparent storm. The rains had subsided, leaving a vivid rainbow that was almost as bright as Nicole’s hair color. Not one to miss a perfect opportunity, Nicole posed in front of the light show, as if she was the one casting the rainbow out of her new ‘do.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Nicole Kidman shocks fans with new bob look

Nicole Kidman is known for her naturally red and curly long hair but that all changed this week as the Hollywood star debuted a shorter look on her Instagram – leaving her fans shocked. The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a picture from the set of...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Tom Cruise ‘Headed For The Altar’ With Haley Atwell?

Tom Cruise has been linked to many women over the years. One tabloid is reporting the action star is ready to start over with one such woman, actress Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger). Gossip Cop investigates the story. Is Cruise Starting Over With Atwell?. According to New Idea’s...
New York City, NYPosted by
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Wears A Diamond Nose Ring While Out In NYC, Proving the 90’s Are Cool Again

Katie Holmes is bringing the 90’s back! The actress rocked a nostalgic diamond nose ring while out and about in New York City on July 14. Katie Holmes, 42, is sending us way back in time with her latest fashion accessory. The Dawson’s Creek alum rocked a 1990s-style look on Wednesday, July 14 when she was seen wearing a diamond nose ring. Katie sported the flashy gem at the Bluemercury story in Tribeca, where she was promoting her campaign with water brand Evian. Since Katie was a huge star in the 90s, it was appropriate to see her reviving a popular fashion trend from the decade.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Does Nicole Kidman Look Without Her Signature Long Hair?

Nicole Kidman is undoubtedly total hair goals. Long, red locks have become part of Kidman's signature look over the years and fans have made no secret of the fact that they'd pretty much try anything to recreate her stunning locks. The star's appearance in the HBO murder mystery mini-series "The...
CelebritiesPeople

Nicole Kidman, Billy Porter and More Chat with Olympic and Paralympic Athletes in Gold Meets Golden Series

Some of Hollywood's biggest names are talking with gold medal athletes in a new series. In its eighth annual program, following an unprecedented year of delays and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gold Meets Golden platform will return with a series of one-on-one conversations between actors and professional athletes with Olympic and Paralympic disciplines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy