Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Build Your All-Time OSU Lineup With Only $15

By PistolsFiring
pistolsfiringblog.com
 17 days ago

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/build-your-all-time-osu-lineup-with-only-15/ WR: Justin Blackmon ($5), Dez Bryant ($4) RB: Chubba Hubbard ($2), Justice HIll ($1) ty14 July 12, 2021, 7:21pm #3. Give me Bary for 5 Dez for 4 Zac Robinson for 3, Tylan for 2 and Justice Hill for 1. 1 Like. robert28 July 12, 2021,...

forum.pistolsfiringblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Robinson
Person
Tylan Wallace
Person
Dez Bryant
Person
Barry Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistolsfiring#Wr#Chubba Hubbard Lrb#Justice Hill#Justice Hill#Stewart Robert28#Rb#Washington W Tylan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

OSU to induct Barry Sanders into Ring of Honor, build statue outside stadium

STILLWATER, Okla. — The time has come. Oklahoma State will finally honor legendary running back Barry Sanders. His name and jersey number will be added to the Ring of Honor inside Boone Pickens Stadium during the Cowboys game against TCU on Nov. 13 this season, the athletic department announced Thursday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Fans React To The Taysom Hill Camp News

For the past few months, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis have been saying there’ll be a quarterback competition in training camp between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. On Thursday, we received the very first update on this position battle. Despite having more experience...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Fantasy Football: Devontae Booker is an elite handcuff to roster

With Saquon Barkley possibly missing early time and having a recent history with injuries, Devontae Booker is a handcuff to target in fantasy football. Fantasy football managers who are about to head into drafts have to be looking at Saquon Barkley with massive question marks hanging above their heads. As Giants training camp begins, he’s starting it on the PUP list and New York has remained adamant that they won’t rush him back. In fact, his status for Week 1 is very much in doubt as they want to make sure he’s 100 percent.
NFLchatsports.com

Derrick Henry favored to lead league (again) in rushing yards

It sure doesn’t feel like Derrick Henry is slowing down anytime soon. The 6-3, 247 pound back is entering his sixth season in the league, once again coming off of a rushing title. Henry ended 2020 with 2,027 yards on the ground, averaging 5.4 yards per carry in Tennessee’s ultra-efficient offensive attack.
NFLgoingfor2.com

How to Build the End of your Bench

Dynasty draft season is year-long, and because of this we have changing information on players to consider while we draft. An underrated part of building your roster is filling out the end of your bench. Typically these dart throws are exactly that, a dart throw. You could hit the bullseye or you could hit a big fat ONE. So here are some things that I am looking for when considering players at the end of drafts.
NFLfantraxhq.com

2021 Fantasy Football: Three-Down Running Backs To Build Your Team Around

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Although we’d all love for running back production to be as simple as “the best running backs always perform the best”, it can’t be that easy! Between offensive line, box counts, and opposing defense, there are a lot of factors that have been found to be more significant to running back production than the player himself. With that in mind, the best way to get the best bang for your buck is to target running backs who are guaranteed to receive a lot of touches. These players not only have high floors since their volume statistics will be boosted, but the upside associated with them is also much higher should their efficiency numbers also be strong. When in doubt, always build your teams around three-down running backs.
NFLpistolsfiringblog.com

Sills, Rodriguez Named to Preseason Watch Lists

Josh Sills became the second Cowboy offensive lineman to appear on a national award’s preseason watch list. Sills was named on the Outland Trophy’s watch list, an award given to the best interior lineman (offense or defense) in college football. The list included 80 players, seven of which hail from Big 12 teams.
NFLmattwaldmanrsp.com

Matt Waldman’s RSP Cast: 2021 Reception Perception and the NFL Season with Matt Harmon

Reception Perception orginator and Yahoo! fantasy analyst Matt Harmon returns to Matt Waldman’s RSP Cast for conversation about several receivers, quarterbacks, and offenses heading into the 2021 NFL season. Our names may be boring, but from the perspective of unique content this double-Matt-stack is well worth a listen. Harmon and...
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Breakouts from top-rated model that predicted Gibson's standout season

It almost seems inconceivable, but last year's Fantasy football MVP, Derrick Henry, isn't exempt from becoming one of the 2021 Fantasy football busts. It's happened often in recent years, from David Johnson (2017) to Todd Gurley (2019) to Christian McCaffrey (2020), where the top overall performer fell off the map the following season. With the pounding Henry has taken over the last two years, there's no guarantee he can make it through a 17-game season. Should he still be the top running back in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Austin Hooper: Improving chemistry with Mayfield

Hooper and QB Baker Mayfield should have better chemistry in their second season together, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Hooper was disappointing for fantasy managers last season, unable to overcome the challenge of joining a new team with a new coaching staff in a year without spring practices or preseason games. He had a better year from the Browns' standpoint, with competent blocking helping the team's prolific rushing attack and a late flurry of receiving production contributing to a playoff appearance. Hooper is locked in as a starter for the second season of a four-year, $42 million contract, but there's no guarantee of improvement on his 2020 average of 5.4 targets per game, considering the Browns also have David Njoku and Harrison Bryant at tight end, not to mention WR Odell Beckham returning from an ACL tear. On the other hand, Hooper does have plenty of room to improve his efficiency after posting career lows for both catch rate (65.7 percent) and yards per target (6.2) last season. He had a 77.3 percent catch rate and 8.1 YPT in four years with the Falcons.
NFLpistolsfiringblog.com

What happens if osu rolls

I know alot of u were upset about last year. With the Hubbard summer issue. The 3 lost lineman before the season, and then 2 more. I thought we did good. If Sanders was just bad not awful in the Texas and tcu games. We could have had a great year.
Oklahoma Statepistolsfiringblog.com

What Is the Cost of a Bedlam Gameday for Oklahoma State?

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/what-is-the-cost-of-a-bedlam-gameday-for-oklahoma-state/. Is the amount OSU would lose on a Bedlam gameday negligible?. Would it be worth comparing the UT vs a&m with our situation or is that just apples to oranges? Roughly 31b to 13b in terms of endowment in their case. In bedlam, OU has about a billion dollars more than us in endowment.
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

TE & WR Player Props For The 2021 NFL Season (Ep. 1058)

The guys (@GamblingPodcast) give out their favorite receiving player props for the 2021 NFL season. They hit on the best bets for WR and TE player season totals. Sean and Ryan have strong bets on Henry Ruggs, Eric Ebron, Julio Jones, Jaylen Waddle and more. Plus they react to the news that Aaron Rodgers has decided to report to camp.
NFLSteelers Depot

Haden Believes Steelers Can Be Best Defense In NFL

As the Pittsburgh Steelers return to the field for training camp, where the team will hold its first padded practice today, there is a palpable excitement in the air. Not just to be back on the field and playing football. But to be beginning a season with playoff hopes, led by the last run of a Hall of Fame quarterback and a defensive filled with young cornerstones.
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: Why in the world is Tyler Boyd so cheap?

We’re in the thick of the NFL offseason and it’s officially time to start fantasy football prep. I’ll be answering the biggest questions heading into the 2021 season. Click here to read the series of questions answered so far. Every once in a while, there’s an average draft position in...
NFLCBS Sports

Derrick Henry tops list of five who could break Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record in 2021

There have been a few close calls, but Eric Dickerson's iconic 1984 regular season has stood the test of time. Since Dickerson broke O.J. Simpson's 11-year-old record for rushing yards in a single season (Simpson rushed for 2,003 yards in the 12-game 1973 regular season), six other running backs have joined them in the 2,000-yard club: Barry Sanders (2,053 yards in 1997), Terrell Davis (2,008 yards in 1998), Jamal Lewis (2,066 yards in 2003), Chris Johnson (2,006 yards in 2009), Adrian Peterson (2,097 yards in 2012) and Derrick Henry (2,027). As great as these seasons were, none were quite as prolific as the 2,105 yards Dickerson tallied in 1984. While many records have since been broken, Dickerson's '84 season continues to be the measuring stick for running backs. It also was the exclamation point for a Hall of Fame career for Dickerson, one of 12 running backs named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.
NFLNFL

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A Conversation with Mauricio Gutiérrez (aka BSOHL Season)

Marcas Grant is joined by NFL Español's Mauricio Gutiérrez for this special Training Camp Preview edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. The hosts dive into the top training camp storylines around the league, starting with the new-look Jacksonville Jaguars, their murky running back situation with James Robinson and Travis Etienne﻿, and the outlook for number-one overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Marcas and Mauricio then turn to the Tennessee Titans, wondering how worried we should be about Derrick Henry's touches with Julio Jones in the offense and if we're overlooking quarterback Ryan Tannehill﻿. They also cover rookie quarterback situations with Justin Fields in Chicago and Trey Lance in San Francisco, comparing their value in re-draft and dynasty leagues. Next, the duo turns to another quarterback controversy, this one in New Orleans with Taysom Hill vs. Jameis Winston and how the winner of that battle will affect running back Alvin Kamara﻿. The guys then discuss the most fascinating quarterback situation of all with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and how his absence might impact the production of running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Davante Adams﻿. Later, Marcas and Mauricio look at potential hype trains or smokescreens to sort through the uncertainty, including with Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham﻿, veteran running back Adrian Peterson, the Los Angeles Rams running back situation, and the competition for touches between Las Vegas Raiders running backs Josh Jacobs and ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿. Finally, the pair wraps up the show with rapid fire topics covering ideal retirement settings and the Star Wars universe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy