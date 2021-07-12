Food cupboard opens at Chili church

The Food Cupboard at First Presbyterian Church of Chili, 3600 Chili Ave., is open for grocery pickup from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the third Thursdays of the month. Two sizes are available: one for a family of one or two people, another for a large family of four or more. These bags will provide an assortment of nonperishable items, including canned fruits, vegetables and meals; soup; pasta; cereal; baking mixes and dessert items; and condiments.