Chili, NY

Food cupboard opens at Chili church

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food Cupboard at First Presbyterian Church of Chili, 3600 Chili Ave., is open for grocery pickup from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the third Thursdays of the month. Two sizes are available: one for a family of one or two people, another for a large family of four or more. These bags will provide an assortment of nonperishable items, including canned fruits, vegetables and meals; soup; pasta; cereal; baking mixes and dessert items; and condiments.

