TXT Joins BTS, Blackpink, Monsta X And Loona By Charting A Radio Hit In The U.S.

By Hugh McIntyre
Forbes
Forbes
 15 days ago
Tomorrow X Together (also known simply as TXT) scores a huge win this week by reaching a Billboard chart that not only have they never appeared on before, but one that very few artists from their home country have managed to send even one tune to in history. With just a single placement, the group join a very small club that now includes many of the biggest names emerging from South Korea, and no matter what happens from here on out, they will forever be a member.

