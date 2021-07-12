The Truth About Todd Chrisley's Relationship With His Son Kyle

It appears that after years of turmoil, "Chrisley Knows Best" star Todd Chrisley and his eldest son, Kyle Chrisley, may finally be in a good place. Their drama appears to stem from Kyle's past with substance addiction. Because of that, Todd and his wife, Julie, have custody of Kyle's daughter, Chloe. But in 2014, Kyle accused them of caring for Chloe with ulterior motives, saying (via Daily Mail), "My dad showed no interest in Chloe at all until the show and until it was pointed out that having a mixed-race child and getting her and all that would be good for his demographic." He also blamed his father, saying "At this point, he's ruined me and he's ruined the other three kids he's had who are spoiled."