HAMILTON — The Patton Homestead hosted its 6th annual Military Service Day on Saturday. The event is a day-long exhibition of vintage military vehicles, equipment, military reenactors, speakers — both veterans and academics — and other veteran-related attractions, held on the grounds of the home of one of America’s most famous and celebrated military families — the Pattons. The day also recognizes the A.P. Gardner American Legion Post, established in 1919 to support veterans and their families in the Hamilton area.