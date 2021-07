Mercer, WI- Sunday, July 18, the circus is coming to town! Sponsored by the Mercer Chamber of Commerce, the Merriweather and Culpepper Circus will be hosting two shows at Carow Park at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The fun starts before the main event as the community is invited to see the big top raised around 9:30 a.m. and then join the crew for a free tour. For more information, including where to buy tickets, click here.