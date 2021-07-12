Gaylord Prepares for the Return of Alpenfest

Preparations are currently underway for Alpenfest to return in Gaylord.

Rides are being set up and seating is going up across the street for the upcoming concerts.

“I’m excited to see all the new events,” said Justin Maves, Manager of Crave Pub. “We had the big ticket festival last weekend. Now we have Alpenfest this week. It’s nice to see all the festivals and everything coming back.”

After it’s cancellation last year, Board Member for Alpenfest, Kaylyn Carey-Jeakle said everyone is excited to bring it back. “This is our 56th year,” she said. “We’re proud to be back after COVID. It looks a little bit different this year, but the community is going to come together and celebrate in the streets of Gaylord.”

With all of the people coming to town, many of the downtown businesses will get a lot more customers.

“We’re going to be busy busy,” said Maves. “You know, we’re going to be pushing out as much as we can. Hope everyone will remain patient with us as we are understaffed and everything. So we’re going to try our best and give it a go and have a lot of fun. You might even see me in some lederhosen at some point this week.”

For more information on the activities this week visit Gaylordalpenfest.com.