Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gaylord, MI

Gaylord Prepares for the Return of Alpenfest

By Kevin Hodge
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlGjD_0auqd2wZ00

Preparations are currently underway for Alpenfest to return in Gaylord.

Rides are being set up and seating is going up across the street for the upcoming concerts.

“I’m excited to see all the new events,” said Justin Maves, Manager of Crave Pub. “We had the big ticket festival last weekend. Now we have Alpenfest this week. It’s nice to see all the festivals and everything coming back.”

After it’s cancellation last year, Board Member for Alpenfest, Kaylyn Carey-Jeakle said everyone is excited to bring it back. “This is our 56th year,” she said. “We’re proud to be back after COVID. It looks a little bit different this year, but the community is going to come together and celebrate in the streets of Gaylord.”

With all of the people coming to town, many of the downtown businesses will get a lot more customers.

“We’re going to be busy busy,” said Maves. “You know, we’re going to be pushing out as much as we can. Hope everyone will remain patient with us as we are understaffed and everything. So we’re going to try our best and give it a go and have a lot of fun. You might even see me in some lederhosen at some point this week.”

For more information on the activities this week visit Gaylordalpenfest.com.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaylord, MI
Gaylord, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crave Pub#Board#Covid#Gaylordalpenfest Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Big Rapids, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Owner of Four Green Fields Farm Adds Charm to Big Rapids

It’s not uncommon to see a horse and carriage on Mackinac Island… but Big Rapids?. Kevin Courtney, owner of Four Green Fields Farm, is no stranger to bringing unique and fun activities to the Mecosta County Area. In June, he was gifted a horse carriage by a friend, which sparked his next big idea. Now, he spends his Friday evenings in downtown Big Rapids, offering rides to the public.
Posted by
9&10 News

The 65th Annual Baldwin Troutarama Is Underway

It’s not too late to enjoy the 65th Baldwin Troutarama. The event started in 1956 and has grown into a beloved festival, bringing thousands of people to Baldwin every year. From live music to the children fishing derby – there’s plenty for all ages to enjoy. But this year is...
FestivalPosted by
9&10 News

Bay Harbor Brings Back Art Festival for 2021

Bay Harbor has brought back their art festival this year after it’s cancellation in 2020 due to COVID. Taking place on the shoreline of Lake Michigan, artists began setting up their exhibits earlier today with hopes of impressing those in attendance. Friday is what they call the preview night where...

Comments / 0

Community Policy