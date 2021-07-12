Flood Advisory issued for Lancaster by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lancaster THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL LANCASTER COUNTY At 655 PM EDT, Heavy rain has come to an end across the area, but runoff and ponding from earlier flooding will linger through mid evening. Heed road closures and do not attempt to drive into areas where water covers the road.alerts.weather.gov
