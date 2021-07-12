Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong gusty winds will be capable of knocking down small tree limbs along with other small unsecured items. Seek safe shelter until this storm has passed. Target Area: Jackson; Madison; Marshall; Morgan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...NORTHERN MARSHALL...SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND EAST CENTRAL MORGAN COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT At 555 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Owens Cross Roads, or 14 miles northwest of Guntersville, moving north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Huntsville, Scottsboro, Guntersville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Gurley, Woodville, Morgan City and Langston.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0