Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong gusty winds will be capable of knocking down small tree limbs along with other small unsecured items. Seek safe shelter until this storm has passed. Target Area: Jackson; Madison; Marshall; Morgan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...NORTHERN MARSHALL...SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND EAST CENTRAL MORGAN COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT At 555 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Owens Cross Roads, or 14 miles northwest of Guntersville, moving north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Huntsville, Scottsboro, Guntersville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Gurley, Woodville, Morgan City and Langston.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsboro, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Langston, AL
County
Morgan County, AL
City
Jackson, AL
City
Owens Cross Roads, AL
City
Guntersville, AL
County
Jackson County, AL
County
Marshall County, AL
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
City
Grant, AL
City
Gurley, AL
City
Woodville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Redstone Arsenal#Grant Gurley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy