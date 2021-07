Austin Public Health and Travis County are redoubling efforts to promote vaccination as the county's coronavirus case levels track further into Stage 4 risk territory. Travis County launched a new vaccine clinic calendar and map on July 27 so that community members could more easily track pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics around Austin. Earlier in the year, Travis County and its partners held mass vaccination clinics at the Circuit of the Americas, but the county pivoted to move clinics into under-vaccinated neighborhoods as vaccine uptake decreased this spring.