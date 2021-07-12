Cancel
NBA

Jamahl Mosley introduced as new head coach of Orlando Magic

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE MARY, Fla. - Jamahl Mosley was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Orlando Magic on Monday. President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman made the announcement during a remote news conference. Mosley becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history. "We would like to welcome Jamahl and...

