Jamahl Mosley introduced as new head coach of Orlando Magic

By Adam Shadoff
fox35orlando.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamahl Mosley was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Orlando Magic on Monday. President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman made the announcement during a remote news conference. Mosley becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

