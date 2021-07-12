Cancel
Society

Marcus Rashford: England forward sorry for penalty miss but 'not for who I am' after racist abuse

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Rashford has apologised for missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final shootout, but says he "will never apologise for who I am" after receiving online racist abuse. Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka's social media pages were flooded with racist comments after their penalty shootout misses, leading the FA to release a statement condemning the "disgusting behaviour".

Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Oldham Athletic vow to take 'strongest possible action' after a racist comment was allegedly aimed at a club chief during a pre-season game at Ashton United on the same weekend as England stars Rashford, Saka and Sancho were abused

League Two Oldham have vowed to take 'the strongest possible action' over an allegation of racist abuse at the club's first pre-season friendly against Ashton United. The Latics are working with Greater Manchester Police to identify those responsible for comments made to a club director at the Hurst Cross Stadium, the home of their Northern Premier League Premier Division opponents, on Saturday.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford may not return to action until the end of October after Manchester United forward told he must have operation on shoulder injury after playing through the pain barrier for England at Euro 2020

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford may not return to action until the end of October after being told he must surgery on a shoulder injury. The 23-year-old had been hampered by the problem towards the end of last season with the Red Devils but played on through the pain barrier for England at the European Championship.
Societyinews.co.uk

England players given chance to take legal action against those who sent racist abuse on social media

England stars who received racist abuse following their Euros final defeat on Sunday will be asked if they want to pursue legal action against trolls, according to reports. Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho, who missed their penalties in the nail-biting match against Italy, were inundated with racist messages including monkey emojis, calls to “go home” and vile slurs.
Premier League90min.com

Marcus Rashford set to miss opening months of season after shoulder surgery decision

Marcus Rashford is set to miss the first two months of Manchester United's 2021/22 season after deciding to have surgery on a long-standing shoulder problem. Rashford has been nursing the knock since November, treating the pain with injections. The forward was ever-present for United last season, making 57 appearances - the second most of anyone in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.
UEFAA.V. Club

At the Ted Lasso premiere, Sudeikis wore the names of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka—three Black soccer players facing racist abuse in England

Actor Jason Sudeikis, who coaches English soccer players on TV, showed his support for real English players experiencing racist abuse at last night’s Ted Lasso season two premiere. The Saturday Night Live alum wore a sweatshirt with the names “Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo,” bringing attention to the ongoing controversy in the fallout from England’s UEFA European Championship 2020 loss on July 11.
SocietyPosted by
Daily Mail

'I suffered racism in the past… from my OWN team-mates!': Jordan Turner reveals his personal experience of racial abuse and says vile treatment of Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford was predictable

Jordan Turner believes tougher measures are needed to stamp out online racist abuse as he prepares to take centre stage at Wembley — six days after England’s Euro 2020 final defeat. The Castleford star has enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign for Daryl Powell’s side and aims to realise his dream...
Soccerptownmedia.com

England’s Black Players Receive Racist Abuse After Euro 2020 Loss | Sports

Black members of England’s national soccer team are revealing some of the racist abuse they’ve been receiving following the team’s loss to Italy in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final. “Seeing my brothers being racially abused for being brave enough to put themselves in a position to help this country, is something...
Society90min.com

Usain Bolt Slams "Unfair" Racist Abuse Directed at England's Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho

Usain Bolt has slammed the "horrible" and "unfair" racist abuse sent to Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho following England's Euro 2020 loss to Italy. The trio missed their respective spot-kicks during the shootout at Wembley, allowing Italy to be crowned European champions, and were sent several vile racist messages on social media. And Olympic champion Bolt, lept to the defence of the youngsters while also claiming that he would not have handed them the responsibility of taking the decisive spot kicks.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

FA to offer Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford option to pursue criminal action against accounts that targeted them with racial abuse after England's Euro 2020 final defeat

The Football Association will offer Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford the option of pursuing criminal action against the online accounts that targeted them with sickening racial abuse following Sunday's Euros final defeat. The England trio all failed to score in the heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Italy at...

