Marcus Rashford: England forward sorry for penalty miss but 'not for who I am' after racist abuse

Usain Bolt has slammed the "horrible" and "unfair" racist abuse sent to Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho following England's Euro 2020 loss to Italy. The trio missed their respective spot-kicks during the shootout at Wembley, allowing Italy to be crowned European champions, and were sent several vile racist messages on social media. And Olympic champion Bolt, lept to the defence of the youngsters while also claiming that he would not have handed them the responsibility of taking the decisive spot kicks.