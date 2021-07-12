Marcus Rashford: England forward sorry for penalty miss but 'not for who I am' after racist abuse
Marcus Rashford has apologised for missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final shootout, but says he "will never apologise for who I am" after receiving online racist abuse. Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka's social media pages were flooded with racist comments after their penalty shootout misses, leading the FA to release a statement condemning the "disgusting behaviour".www.skysports.com
