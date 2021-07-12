Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lykke Li announces 10th anniversary ‘Wounded Rhymes’ reissue

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLykke Li is reissuing her 2011 album Wounded Rhymes in honor of its 10th anniversary. The expanded package includes previously unreleased demos, as well as a remix of the song “I Follow Rivers” by Tyler, the Creator. It’s due out on digital platforms this Friday, July 16, and will be released on vinyl October 15.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lykke Li
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wounded Rhymes#Reissue#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Gord Downie’s Coke Machine Glow Gets 20th Anniversary Reissue

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the late Gord Downie’s album Coke Machine Glow. That album is getting a special expanded reissue called Coke Machine Glow: Songwriters’ Cabal. It’s a triple album with unreleased demos and outtakes. A songbook for voice, guitar, and piano of the album’s music is also being released. The collection is out August 27 via Arts & Crafts.
Rock MusicPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

2CELLOS Announce New Album, Dedicated, Celebrating Their 10th Anniversary, Available September 17th - Preorder Now

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having racked up a billion-plus audio streams, countless sold-out concerts and millions of fans across the globe in their ten years together as 2CELLOS, the Croatian duo of Luka Šulić and HAUSER today announce their sixth full-length album Dedicated, out Friday, September 17 via Sony Masterworks. Available for preorder now, Dedicated celebrates the group's momentous 10-year-anniversary, the album's namesake an apt nod to 2CELLOS' continued dedication to each other, their fans, the instrument and their signature playing style. The group will also make their long-awaited return to the stage in support of the new album, kicking off their 2022 U.S. Dedicated Tour on March 26 at Rosemont's Allstate Arena before stopping at iconic venues including New York's Barclays Center (April 3) and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl (April 15) – full U.S. tour dates and ticketing information can be found HERE (tickets on sale at 12pm Local Time.) Making its debut alongside album preorder today is 2CELLOS' latest single, "I Don't Care," a smooth rendition of the Ed Sheeran hit, as well as an accompanying music video featuring special and never-before-seen moments from the duo's career over the last decade – watch here.
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

Kevin Devine playing ‘Between The Concrete & Clouds’ 10th Anniversary show in NYC

Kevin Devine will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his album Between The Concrete & Clouds with a special one-night-only performance at Bowery Ballroom on November 26. Adding to the specialness of the night, this will be Kevin's first show with The Goddamn Band since pandemic lockdown. "Beautiful & wild for our first show back here to be at our favorite venue, two years after celebrating the prior record’s 10-year-anniversary there," Kevin says, referencing his Brothers' Blood anniversary show at Bowery in December 2019.
Moviesallaccess.com

BBC Releases Premier Film On Amy Winehouse On 10th Anniversary Of Her Death

TODAY (7/23) marks the 10th Anniversary of the death of AMY WINEHOUSE and the premiere of a film on her life on the BBC. The late GRAMMY Award-winning British soul singer, who became a global sensation during the mid 2000's, suffered a tragic death from alcohol poisoning at age 27. RECLAIMING AMY, narrated by her mother JANIS WINEHOUSE-COLLINS, features home footage, family pictures and interviews with three of her closest friends recalling harrowing accounts of the “You Know I’m No Good” singer’s good and bad times.
Musichypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Lil Nas X x Jack Harlow, Isaiah Rashad, Tyler the Creator x Lykke Li and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Lil Nas X x Jack Harlow and Isaiah Rashad x Doechii x Kal Banx, who both released brand new singles from their forthcoming albums, as well as a Lykke Li remix from Tyler, the Creator that’s finally on streaming. Also joining this selection are Dave and Leon Bridges with their latest full-length releases, singles from Samm Henshaw, Logic, Jordan Rakei, Boyz Noise and TOMMY €A$H, plus a Metallica cover from J Balvin.
Hutchinson, MNcrowrivermedia.com

Free Music on the Range celebrates 10th anniversary July 28

There's something special about listening to music outdoors surrounded by friends, plenty of fresh air and a towering canopy of shady trees. It's a recipe for building community as well as relaxing body and soul. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has wound down, there's outdoor concerts happening almost every night of...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former SCORPIONS Drummer HERMAN RAREBELL Announces 40th-Anniversary Reissue Of Solo Album 'Nip In The Bud'

As the drummer of the legendary rock band SCORPIONS, Herman Rarebell was the rhythmic backbone of the band for many years and remains one of the most influential drummers in the rock world today. Recorded 40 years ago, his first solo album "Nip In The Bud" will be re-released this year, remastered and available digitally for the first time. "Nip In The Bud" will be released on August 27 via Aviator Management.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Makes Costly Error in Guest Hosting Debut

Jeopardy! fans have wanted to see LeVar Burton host the show for a while now. In fact, days after Alex Trebek passed away, one fan started a petition to get Burton on the show. At the time of writing, over a quarter of a million people have signed the digital document. At the same time, this hosting gig has been Burton’s dream job for years. His stint as the host of Reading Rainbow proved his hosting prowess as well as his passion for education. He, and many others, see the job as the natural progression of his career.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...

Comments / 0

Community Policy