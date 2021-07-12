Stafford will consider new fees to fund its FOGs program
The Stafford County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing to adopt a program to deal with fats, oils, and greases in the county. According to county documents, if the Board of Supervisors approves a mitigation program, it would collect fees to fund the inspections of commercial kitchens that have the highest potential for releasing fats, oils, and grease (affectionately referred to by county public works crews as FOGs) into the county sewer pipes.potomaclocal.com
Comments / 0