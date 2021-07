AUBURN, Alabama—Coming to Auburn as one of the highest-rated baseball prospects in the country, to say Steven Williams had an up-and-down career with the Tigers would be a massive understatement, but through it all he never wavered in the way he played the game and carried himself on and off the field. From a huge freshman season that ended in disappointment in Gainesville to one of the biggest home runs in school history as a sophomore that propelled the Tigers to Omaha to a senior season that ended prematurely when he was hit in the face by a pitch at Missouri, Williams was part of a special four years for Auburn baseball.