St. Augustine residents install Tesla solar roof

If you’re a home body and appreciate the summer months in your backyard, an upgrade to the lighting is a nice improvement you’ll enjoy for years to come. Landscape lighting can be practical and illuminate a dark path between the garage and back door or more fanciful used to highlight a striking flower bed or garden gate entry. A good choice is a solar spotlight landscape fixture with LED (light-emitting diodes) mini light bulbs. Solar lights turn on automatically at dusk, and since they are powered by the sun, they are very energy efficient compared to more typical low voltage incandescent lights. They use long lasting NiMH batteries to store the solar energy so even after a cloudy day they provide light at night.