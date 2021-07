Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected to support Space Hub Sutherland, which has the potential to become the U.K.'s first satellite launch site. On behalf of the Caithness and North Sutherland Regeneration Partnership, Jacobs will assess the local supply chain and produce a report on how available skills, such as advanced engineering, asset management and avionics could transfer to the space industry, including from the nuclear sector at nearby Dounreay and the defense sector in Moray. Jacobs will also examine potential socio-economic impacts in the region, conduct a gap analysis and identify further investment and actions required for a range of potential growth scenarios.