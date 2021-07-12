Kailyn Lowry Takes A Dominican Republic Vacation With Her 4 Kids: ‘Chaos’ — See Photos

As Jade Cline neared the tail-end of her recovery, she was forced to make a difficult decision about her family. After spending a few days recovering from her surgery at Briana DeJesus‘ house, Jade Cline fled home during the June 29 episode of Teen Mom 2. She said she appreciated all that Briana had done for her, but because of the drama that unfolded with her family and how much she missed her daughter, Kloie, Jade felt it was time to return to her own house.