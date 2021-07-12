Cancel
Kailyn Lowry Takes A Dominican Republic Vacation With Her 4 Kids: ‘Chaos’ — See Photos

By Jessica Wang
Hollywood Life
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKailyn Lowry and sons Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed are in the Caribbean! See the vacation photos. Kailyn Lowry and her sons are in the Caribbean for a summer vacation! The Teen Mom 2 star, 29, and her boys Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lux, 3, and Creed, 11 months, departed for Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic from Philadelphia for a tropical getaway this week. Kailyn shared a snapshot of her boys from the airport on July 11, captioning the post, “Kail & the chaos heads to Punta Cana.”

