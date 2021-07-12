Middle Georgia School Districts looking to fill open positions
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— With the start of school just weeks away, districts are filling job openings. Emanuel Frazier is the Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources with the Bibb County School District. He says they’ve hosted numerous job fairs throughout the summer. The pop up job fairs help find people who aren’t certified as a teacher, but interested in getting certified through an alternative route. Frazier says there are programs like Georgia TAPP and Waiver Teachers to help with that.www.41nbc.com
