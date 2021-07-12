Meet Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Just a Few Hours from Boise

Now that the pandemic lockdown is behind us there are so many concerts coming to the Treasure Valley. From The Jonas Brothers to Kane Brown to Nelly the concerts are lined up through 2022 and while all of us see what happens on stage most of us never get to see what happens back stage. There are a ton of stories of the outrageous backstage demands that our favorite artist make in what is referred to as their hospitality riders. For example on time the Old School rock band Van Halen demanded all the brown M&M's be removed from the group's candy bowl. While we don't have a current Jo Bro's or Kane Brown rider, check out what Drake , Beyonce and Adele have requested during past tours compliments of business insider.