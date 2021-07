"You yell barracuda, everybody says, 'Huh? What?' You yell shark, we've got a panic on our hands on the Fourth of July." ~ Mayor Vaughn, Jaws. Apparently, a lifeguard at Jones Beach on Long Island not only yelled "Shark!", but was also attacked by that shark on Monday according to ABC7NY. The attack happened about 11 am on Monday and luckily the bite was not life-threatening and he was treated on the beach and referred to a local hospital.