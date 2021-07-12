Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

3 suspects arrested after teenager badly beaten, abducted from basement of his Philly home

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ruto4_0auqad9200

PHILADELPHIA — Three adults are in custody and a 17-year-old is recovering in a Philadelphia hospital after the youth was apparently abducted at gunpoint from the basement of his home at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

“They’re definitely looking at kidnapping charges, possible aggravated assault,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told KYW-TV of the two women and one man arrested.

The boy, who has not been publicly identified, was located at around 2 a.m. Monday, after investigators used his cellphone signal to track him, WPVI-TV reported.

Family members told responding officers that they heard noise coming from the basement that sounded like a struggle, but when they went downstairs to investigate, the teen was gone. Investigators found blood and three bullets outside the home, as well as the victim’s vehicle, the TV station reported.

Family members also told police that they found a bullet hole in the basement but never heard a gunshot, WPVI-TV reported.

Small also confirmed that hostage negotiators and the police department’s SWAT unit were activated once the teen’s location was determined. After a brief discussion with the occupants of the Trotter Street house, the man and two women - all in their 20s - exited the property, the TV station reported.

The 17-year-old, whom investigators believe knew at least one of his captors, was found inside the home, suffering from bruising to the face and head, heavy bleeding and intermittent loss of consciousness, Small told KYW-TV.

A motive in the assault and kidnapping has not been released.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Philadelphia Police#Hostage#Kyw Tv#Wpvi Tv#Swat#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
EconomyABC News

Walmart says it will pay 100% of college tuition plus books for its employees

Walmart is investing in its employees' higher education. The company said Tuesday that it would pay 100% of college tuition and books for associates through its Live Better U education program in an effort to help build avenues for success and long-term career opportunities without the burden of education debt. The company, which also owns and operates Sam's Club, said it was committing nearly $1 billion over the next five years to the career training and development program.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Ledecky wins gold, Biles drops out of all-around

TOKYO (AP) — Katie Ledecky got her first gold medal of these Olympics, while Simone Biles pulled out of another event she came into the Games favored to win. Ledecky bounced back from losses in her first two events in Tokyo to win the inaugural 1,500-meter freestyle for women by more than 4 seconds on Wednesday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy