Bryson DeChambeau apologized for calling out his equipment manufacturer following a difficult opening round at The Open on Thursday. "The comment I made in my post-round interview was very unprofessional," DeChambeau said on Instagram. "My frustration and emotions over the way I drove the ball today boiled over. I sucked today, not my equipment. Cobra and I have worked together for over five years and they are some of the hardest working people in (the) golf industry and make an incredible product."