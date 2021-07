Can you imagine this... It's Saturday and the family has been stuck at home all week long so you decide to go for a drive. You put the kids in their car seats, set up their entertainment screens so they can watch their favorite cartoons, you and your spouse put some music on and you get on the road. As you leave the hustle and bustle of the city behind you and the rolling hills outside of Caldwell start provide a gorgeous backdrop all of a sudden you come under attack. At first you don't realize what is happening but soon enough you figure out that your vehicle is being struck by stones thrown by a man on the side of the road. A rock thrown at 20 miles per hour that strikes a vehicle moving at 65 miles per hour creates a powerful impact that can lead to an accident and potentially death. Why would anyone do this? We may never know but we know that it happened here in the Treasure Valley this weekend.